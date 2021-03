KUALA LUMPUR, March 9: Twenty-two years after it was established, the Bukit Jalil Sport School’s (BJSS) cricket faculty finally opened its doors for the first batch of girls, to begin their cricket development without compromising their education, yesterday, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) chief operating officer M. Dinesh said that 10 girls were shortlisted after they received 20 online applications throughout last year.

He said that MCA will bear the school fees and provide two coaches, while the Ministry of Education (MOE), through BJSS, will provide meals, accommodations and other facilities for the girls.

“The objective is to prepare them for the Under-19 World Cup qualifiers this year and groom them into national team material, so they will have the chance to play along with seniors.

“If they show remarkable improvement and outstanding talent in training, they will play for the national team for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games Qualifiers, which will be held either mid 2021 or early 2022,” he said when contacted.

The 10 talented girls are two 14-year-olds: Nur Izzatul Syafiqa Fajrol and Nuriman Hidayah Halid, and eight 16-year-olds: Nur Nabilah Mohd Zaid, Nurhasyimah Tajuddin, Nureen Qistina Helmizan, Nur Fatin Aisyah Abdul Rahman, Nur Dania Syuhada Abedul Samad, Nurul Athirah Mohd Adeb, Siti Nazwah Alyazis and Rasidah Abd Munib.

The selection committee was led by the national women’s coach, Thushara Kodikara and the national men’s team coach, Bilal Asad, together with the Centre of Excellence manager Mohd Haris Abu Baker and coach for BJSS Samsyul Hisham.- Bernama