Blackburn lose perfect record in English Championship

LONOD

Blackburn Rovers lost their 100 percent record in the English Championship on Wednesday when they were defeated 3-0 at Reading.

League-leading Rovers went into the game having won all three of their opening matches as they look to return to the Premier League.

By contrast, Reading had lost two of their opening three games, including a 4-0 rout at Rotherham at the weekend.

But they were deservedly in front on Wednesday with Tom McIntyre heading them ahead on the quarter-hour mark.

Junior Hoilett added a second on the hour with substitute Lucas Joao tucking away the third.

Despite the defeat, Blackburn stay top of the table with a one-point lead over Hull and Watford.

Sheffield United climbed to fourth after a 2-1 home victory against 10-man Sunderland.

Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe put the Blades in command.

After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was sent off, Sunderland reduced the arrears with a goal from Lynden Gooch.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips scored an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough.

Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points.

But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory of the season, 20-year-old sub Wright-Phillips - grandson of former Arsenal striker Ian Wright - snatched a point.

Jacob Brown's second goal of the season had put Stoke in front before Duncan Watmore made it 1-1.

West Brom and Cardiff drew 0-0 in the night's other game. - AFP