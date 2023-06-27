Blend of young, experienced Malayan Tigress U-19 squad for AFF tourney: Coach

PETALING JAYA: A combination of rising and experienced stars will make up the national women’s under -19 (U-19) team for the AFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2023 in Palembang, Indonesia next month.

Squad head coach Cameron Ng admits having difficulties in shortlisting the final 23 players as the enthusiasm and talent exhibited by participants in the one-week training camp was impressive.

Earlier, he called 25 young women players comprising a combination of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifying squad and the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup squad in Buriram, Thailand in April.

“I think this team has a good blend, a team of new faces and those with some experience, so I think we have a bright future for the national young women’s squad.

“To be honest, they gave me a headache, who do I want to choose to go to Palembang because they really gave one hundred per cent and always work hard,“ he said when met by reporters during the Malayan Tigress squad training at PKNS Sports Complex here yesterday.

The national young women's squad started training camp since June 17, ahead of the AFF U-19 Women's Championship 2023 which will take place from July 5 to 15.

The national squad is drawn in Group B alongside giants Vietnam and Singapore.

In the meantime, Malayan Tigress U-19 team leader, Nur Amirah Rahman is optimistic that the national squad will be able to defeat Singapore in the opening game on July 8, before facing Vietnam on July 10.

“Our target is to win one and at least draw one game. God willing, I’m sure we can win against Singapore. Even though there are new faces, I see the communication and understanding among us is good,“ she said. -Bernama