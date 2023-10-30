Bluebirds down Robins

CARDIFF CITY enjoyed further derby day bragging rights as they triumphed over Severnside rivals Bristol City 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Perry Ng, who finished between the sticks when the two sides met here last season, rose highest to net his second goal in as many games with a bullet header 15 minutes before the break to hand his side a deserved lead.

Rubin Colwill made sure of the points by lashing home a superb second deep into stoppage time.

Back-to-back wins sees City climb into the Championship’s top six, and Erol Bulut will likely have been hugely pleased by the spirit shown by his side.

“It was not an easy game,” Erol began. “After the last game where we won 4-0 against Huddersfield I said we must continue and cannot just stay there and celebrate.

“Today again we worked hard and it was a good result for my team. I’m glad to see this performance from the players.”

The Bluebirds coach added: “Rubin has been doing well for a long time, of course today he had more minutes than before. He did well, my advice to him is to not stop, to continue.

“If you saw the second half, the opposition were pushing a lot, trying to create, so we needed that goal to be more relaxed and Colwill did it great. I told him after the game that I see a lot of him in me.

“Football will be played on the field and whoever gives the better performance will win the game and right now we are doing this really well.

“Of course we cannot say we have the best team in the league but our players give everything every week and every game to be in this position and we will continue to work like that.”

The result also means Cardiff are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten run at home for nearly four years. – Agencies