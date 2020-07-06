Bologna stun Inter Milan as young Gambians seal comeback

ROME: Gambia youngsters Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow clinched Bologna's late come-from-behind 2-1 win at Inter Milan in an intense Serie A clash on Sunday.

Juwara came on in the second half to level a 22nd-minute tap-in from Inter’s Romelu Lukaku and Barrow clinched victory with 10 minutes left.

Bologna had Roberto Soriano red-carded for protesting on 57 and Inter's Lautaro Martinez missed a penalty before the 18-year-old Juwara fired in a firm equalizer.

Home defender Alessandro Bastoni floored Juwara to exit with a second caution and Barrow, 21, found a clinical winner.

Inter remained third and Bologna moved to ninth. – dpa