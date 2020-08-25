Bolt tests positive for coronavirus: report

NEW YORK: Usain Bolt (pix) was in quarantine on Monday as Jamaican media reported the sprint legend had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after he celebrated his 34th birthday with a lavish party.

The retired 100m and 200m world-record holder didn't confirm his test result, but he urged anyone who had been in contact with him to go into quarantine.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work,” Bolt said in a video posted on Twitter. “I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

“Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy,” said Bolt.

According to the Jamaica Observer, health and wellness minister Christopher Tufton confirmed late on Monday that the eight-time Olympic champion had tested positive.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness also said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bolt’s birthday party.

“There are reports of an activity related to Usain Bolt,” Holness told a virtual news conference.

“These matters are all being thoroughly investigated and the police will give a report on these matters in near future.”

Bolt last competed internationally at the 2017 World Championships in London. He and partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of a daughter in May. – AFP