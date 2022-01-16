Bomber drives and monster putts liven up last leg of PNAGS

MALACCA: Five golfers clinched their places in the National Final of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the last qualifying round at Tiara Melaka Golf and Country Club here yesterday, but there were more than five winners that day.

Many golfers scored personal triumphs but the biggest was probably the organiser of PNAGS, Delta World, the official partner and licensee for World Amateur Golfers Championship for Malaysia.

Golfers at the Malacca leg lauded the organiser, especially at a time when there is a dearth of amateur tournaments for them to compete in.

“This golf series is exceptional because it gives golfers the opportunity to improve themselves through competition and for them to gain experience up to international level,” Mohd Norsham Nisam Abd Malik, the second-place winner of Category E, said.

The 23-handicapper also took his drive to a new distance when he teed off 300m at Hole 6 of the Woodland Course.

Mohd Norsham was consistent in his tee-off, splitting the fairways with his super bomber. He carded a nett score of 60, making it one of his best rounds.

Also notching up a new personal best was Mohd Shahir Shaarani who secured third place in Category E. The 25-handicapper brought a red-hot putter to up his game.

“I landed five monster putts,” Mohd Shahir said, referring to his long single putts over 10 ft (3.08m).

“My best put was from 15ft (4.5m). It was a great feeling and I was really happy with my flightmates who have been really sporting.”

Mohd Shahir and Mohd Norsham, like the other golfers, were delighted with the running of the event.

They expressed appreciation for the strict observance of Covid-19 standard operation procedures (SOP) to ensure that golfers and club staff are not infected with the virus.

“I am glad that I could play in a golf tournament during such a challenging time with the pandemic still on,” said Aziz Hassan. “This shows that our lives can continue as usual if we are disciplined enough to observe the SOP set by the authorities.”

Equally delighted were the winners from the five categories who will try to bring their A game to the National Final of PNAGS at Forest City Golf Resort in Johor on Jan 22.

The winners were Lam Kong Foo (Category A), Nor Azahar Mohamad Noor (Category B), Jeffry Loh (Category C), Raja Mohd Sukry Raja Muhamad (Category D) and Jeffry Mat Nazir (Category E).

Former national football captain Datuk Soh Chin Aum, who was a guest of honour, joined the competition and received tremendous applause at the prize-giving ceremony.

Perodua is the Title Sponsor for PNAGS 2020/2021 while Panasonic, Srixon and Zurich General Insurance Malaysia Berhad are the co-sponsors.

The tournament is supported by Ministry of Youth and Sports, Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and Malaysian Golf Association, with Astro as the broadcasting partner. theSun is the official newspaper of the tournament.