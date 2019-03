MALAYSIAN rising star Audreylaura “Ice Comet” Boniface promises to be in tip-top condition when she shares the cage with Myanmar’s Bozhena Antoniyar at ONE: REIGN OF VALOR in Yangon this Friday, 8 March.

The 29-year-old atomweight standout is determined to return to her hometown Kota Kinabalu, with a victory for her state and country.

“It will be a tough match, but I’m certain I have what it takes to bring the victory back for Malaysia and Sabah,” she claimed.

Boniface attributed her confidence to a tireless training camp, which has seen her improve as an individual and a martial artist.

“Every day has been fighting camp for the past month. During my off days (as a doctor), I have two training sessions in the morning and evening, while during my working days, I train every evening,” she disclosed.

“During my offseason, I usually spend an hour or two at the gym, while if I’m working for longer hours, I’ll spend an hour at my hospital gym doing some strength and conditioning.”

“Saturday is usually an open mat day at Borneo Tribal Squad in the mornings while on Sunday, besides family time and church, we train jiu-jitsu at the beach during sunset.”

As a whole, Boniface stressed that it has been fun and exciting at the same time.

“Training camp has been the usual, but it has been more fun and exciting this time. We have been focusing not only on striking and ground but other small details like mind control and breathing,” she said.

“I’m happy that I have more time to train alongside my supportive teammates, family, and colleagues.”

The atomweight clash against Bozhena Antoniyar is her third appearance in ONE Championship, and possibly her toughest yet.

“Focus is the key in this battle. This fight is my priority, and it is the first thing I have to bear in mind,” she stated.

“She is a striker, and she will attack me with her combinations. I have no problem if she wants to bring the fight on the ground. I can do both but what I want the most is to accomplish my mission and bring back the win.”