Bonnie breaks his own world record at World Para Powerlifting C'ships

KUALA LUMPUR: National powerlifting ace and World Record holder Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (pix) produced another sensational performance to erase his own World Powerlifting Record in the men's up to 72kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, yesterday.

Bonnie who started with a massive 210 kg first attempt which was almost thrice his body weight of 71.2 kg, added 10 kg more in the next round before hitting the new world record mark of 231 kg.

Donato Telesca from Italy who cleared 202 kg was a distant second to take home the silver while Uzbekistan powerlifter Bekzod Jamilov claimed the bronze with a lift of 200kg.

The record was the second for the Sarawakian Bonnie, as he had lifted 230kg at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Fazza, Dubai on June 11, 2021.

He was quoted as saying that there was no secret to the world record since it would serve as a motivation to work hard and come up with improved performances in the future.

After two days of elite competitions, China are on top with four medals that included three gold and one silver followed by Great Britain, Vietnam and Malaysia with one gold each. -Bernama