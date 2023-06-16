Boon Heong roots for Chong Wei to be new coaching director

PUTRAJAYA: Badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei is the best choice to fill the post of national singles coaching director vacated by Wong Choong Hann, according to a former great.

Former doubles champion Tan Boon Heong said the former world number one had proven his capability and had been inducted into the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame recently.

“The most suitable candidate is definitely Chong Wei. I hope he will go in and help the national team.

“I think it is not a bad idea to get a new coach because Choong Hann had been in BAM for five years. Choong Hann did produce good results but there is still room for improvement,” he said after the launch of the first Professional 3v3 Badminton Championships in Malaysia here today.

When asked if the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had a list of potential candidates to replace Choong Hann, Boon Heong, who is a BAM technical advisory board member, said: “Don’t worry; there will be a successor but I’m not at liberty to talk.”

The Commonwealth Games 2010 double gold medallist said one criterion for the job is that the new coach should be able to produce world beaters.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said today that they would start looking for a replacement for Choong Hann but the recruitment process would take time.

Media reports said Choong Hann, 46, tendered his resignation last week, ending his service of almost five years with BAM.

He started as national coaching director in November 2018 before becoming the singles coaching director last year. - Bernama