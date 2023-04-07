Boost from two South Korean import players for KUFC

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan United FC (KUFC) will be getting the service of two import players from South Korea to beef up the team for the remaining matches of the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

KUFC executive director Wan Mohd Zul Ikman Wan Abdul Aziz said the two players are Kim Min Kyu, 22, playing as a winger and defender, Kim Deok, 21.

“Before this, Kim Min Kyu was playing for Pyeongtaek Citizen FC in his country while Kim Deok was a former player of Saraburi, Thailand in the third division of the country.

“The presence of the two import players will give value add to the squad to improve their standing in the league,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating further, Wan Mohd Zul Ikman said both players joined a trial session with the team last week before signing the contract today.

“These two players displayed a good playing style and were seen to be able to contribute to the team to get through the rest of the M-League this season,“ he said.

KUFC is currently in the second last position out of 14 Super League teams with six points from one win, three draws and 11 losses after playing 15 matches.-Bernama