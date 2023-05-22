Borussia Dortmund takes over Bundesliga top spot from Bayern Munich

ANKARA: Borussia Dortmund took over the top spot in the German Bundesliga from Bayern Munich by beating Augsburg 3-0 in a week 33 match on Sunday, reported Anadolu.

Sebastien Haller netted twice in the 58th and 84th minutes, then Julian Brandt tallied the third goal in the 93rd minute at WWK Arena.

Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai was sent off with a red card in the 38th minute.

After Bayern Munich’s shocking 3-1 loss to Leipzig on Saturday, Dortmund climbed to the top with 70 points and Bayern has 68 points with only one week to go in the season.

On May 27, Bayern will take on Cologne in the final week match, while title rivals Dortmund will host Mainz 05.

Dortmund will end Bayern Munich’s 10-year title dynasty if they clinch the title this coming week.-Bernama