'Botak' determined to bring home medal from Asian BMX Racing, Freestyle Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: The country's famous rider Sheikh Muhammad Taslim Shaikh Mohd Raziff is determined to bring home a medal in his debut at the 2023 Asian BMX Racing and Freestyle Championships (ACC BMX 2023) in Manila, Philippines, starting today.

The bronze medallist at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines promised to give his best, saying that a podium finish was his target despite the tough challenge ahead.

“I still remember during the 2019 SEA Games the team time manager at the time (the late Amrun Misnoh) came to give me encouragement before the event. He told me, even a bronze is good enough.

“In the end, I managed to win the bronze medal. Amrun had once told me that the bronze medal I won was like gold for the Malaysian camp,“ said the rider better known as ‘Botak’, in a statement issued by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation today.

Meanwhile, national team manager Becky Zulkepli said it was time for Botak, who is also the champion of the inaugural National BMX Freestyle Championship last month, to show off his prowess at the Asian level despite suffering a minor injury to his right shoulder.

“I hope it (the injury) doesn’t affect Botak’s performance and concentration. I want Botak to win a medal because I know how capable he is. Come on Malaysians, let’s pray for our success,“ he said, adding that the cold weather at the racing venue would also be a challenge for the rider.

Apart from Botak, Malaysia is also sending Wan Mohamad Shah Yahya, more affectionately known as ‘Mat Bum’ to compete in the two championships which will be held simultaneously from July 14 to 18. -Bernama