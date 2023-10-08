‘Botak’ emerges as top five BMX riders in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: National BMX ace Sheikh Muhammad Taslim Shaikh Mohd Raziff has emerged as one of the top five Asian riders at the ongoing 2023 World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 32-year-old achieved this when he ended the qualifying rounds of the BMX Freestyle Flatland event with an overall total of 60.33 points to finish 25th out of 36 participants.

However, the rider, who is more fondly known as Botak, failed to advance to the next round as only the top 16 riders moved into the semi-finals.

“This is the first time I’ve been given the chance to compete in the world meet, it is an incredible achievement. I am proud to be placed 25th and be among Asia’s top five, with four Japanese riders ahead of me.

“The chance to compete against the world and Asia’s best has given me a new perspective for future competitions,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) today.

Botak is now determined to improve his performance if he is given the chance to compete in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games from Sept 23-Oct 8.

Previously, Botak emerged as champion in the men’s BMX Freestyle Flatland event at the 2023 BMX Freestyle National Championships here in June.

Meanwhile, MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab praised Sheikh Muhammad Taslim for bringing glory to the country.

“I hope Sheikh Muhammad Taslim’s camp will continue to make efforts to participate in major championships and win medals. The MNCF will always support Sheikh Muhammad Taslim’s camp,” he said. -Bernama