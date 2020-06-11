Bottas doesn’t fear being replaced by Vettel

BERLIN: Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (pix) doesn’t fear being replaced by Sebastian Vettel next year, he has told Sky Sports’ Formula One podcast.

Bottas said that there is speculation about his future at the team every year since his arrival in 2017 but that there have been signals from the team that he doesn't have to be concerned.

“We’ve been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they’re not considering Seb. So I said fine, no worries then,” Bottas said.

Bottas and his teammate, six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, have a contracts until the end of the year.

The speculation started when Ferrari announced that they would not renew the deal of four-time world champion Vettel beyond 2020, and Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff has not fully ruled out signing the German.

However, Wolff has also said the team is loyal to its current drivers and that talks would start once the delayed season has started, with the first race set for July 5 in Austria.

“It’s the same as every year for me. I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there’s been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there’s no pressure from that side,” Bottas said.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever’s going to happen. I’ve no stress about that at all.” – dpa