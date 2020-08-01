Bottas tops final British GP practice from Hamilton

BERLIN: World champions Mercedes meant business in third and final practice Saturday for the British Formula One Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas (pix) leading the way from six-time race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas clocked 1 minute 25.873 seconds on the 5.891-kilometres Silverstone course, with Hamilton .138 of a second back some two hours before the start of qualifying for Sunday's race.

Hamilton tops the championship into his home race five points ahead of Bottas after three races of which Bottas won the first and Hamilton the next two.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull trailed by three-tenth in third and Lanca Stroll of Racing point fourth. Verstappen had dominated the first session and Stroll the second on Friday in much hotter weather conditions.

Alex Albon had to settle for 13th in the second Red Bull, after missing 45 of the 60 minutes because his team had to repair a problem, after crashing the car the previous day.

Ferrari saw Charles Leclerc in sixth while there was more trouble for Sebastian Vettel in the form of another brake pedal issue that had already confined him to the pits in the second session for a long time, after a cooling problem earlier that day. Vettel placed 14th Saturday. – dpa