Bournemouth's Lerma denies biting allegations

LONDON: Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma (pix) has denied allegations that he bit an opponent during their 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last month.

The 26-year-old Colombian international was charged with violent conduct by England's Football Association (FA) on Tuesday for the incident that took place in the 83rd minute of the Championship clash at Hillborough.

The incident was not spotted by match officials at the time.

"Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA's initial investigations into the alleged incident," Bournemouth said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He will request a hearing over the charge. Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process."

The FA said Lerma has until Thursday to respond to the charge. – Reuters