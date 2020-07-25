Bournemouth staring down the barrel in relegation tussle

LONDON: The Bournemouth players and coaching staff face “the biggest game” of their careers on Sunday as they battle to extend their surprising five-year stay in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe (pix) says.

Bournemouth were widely tipped to make an immediate return to the second-tier Championship in their maiden season amongst the elite in the 2015/16 campaign, but Howe and the Cherries have defied expectations.

However, the mathematics looks especially tough for them to extricate themselves this time round.

They are second from bottom, three points adrift of safety and end their season with a challenging away trip to Everton on Sunday.

To preserve their status, Howe's side have to beat Everton and hope their goal difference is better if both third-from-bottom Watford and Aston Villa lose their matches.

Watford and Villa have a three-point advantage over Bournemouth.

Villa – who head Watford on goal difference – travel to West Ham on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal in midweek.

Watford will hope for a similar result when they travel to Arsenal.

Howe, who has guided Bournemouth to 16th, ninth, 12th and 14th in their previous Premier League campaigns, made no bones about the importance of Sunday's game at his pre-match press conference.

“The next game is the biggest game of all our careers and we're going to do our best to win it,” Howe said on Friday.

“Controlling our emotions is going to be key.

“You have to be in the moment and we need the players to play the game they've always done and do so to a very high standard.” – AFP