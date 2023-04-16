Bournemouth stuns Tottenham with dramatic last-gasp winner

BERLIN: Dango Ouattara’s dramatic late strike snatched a 3-2 win for Bournemouth over Tottenham in a Premier League thriller on Saturday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Arnaut Danjuma looked to have salvaged a point for Spurs with an 89th-minute equaliser after goals from Matias Vina and Dominic Solanke put the Cherries in front following Son Heung-min’s opener.

But Ouattara had the final say with a superbly composed finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Gary O’Neil’s side three precious points in their battle to stay in the top flight.

Defeat is the latest setback for Spurs in their quest to qualify for the Champions League, with key clashes against rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United to come. - Bernama