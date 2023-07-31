Boutier becomes first French winner of The Amundi Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS (France): France’s Celine Boutier rode on the boisterous support of the local fans to capture her fourth career LPGA Tour title and first Major victory on Sunday at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Starting the final round with a three-shot lead over Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, Boutier extended her advantage with birdies on the first and second holes. Cheered on by huge galleries, the Frenchwoman was a picture of concentration as she went on to claim a six-shot victory over Canada’s Brooke Henderson at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club.

“Just seeing all the fans and spectators cheering me on, to be able to add a French flag to the list of winners, is unbelievable,” said Boutier, who went into the history books as the first French winner of the championship.

“It’s definitely the biggest dream of mine. If I was going to win one tournament, it had to be Evian,” added the 29-year-old.

Boutier tied the largest margin of victory in the event since it became a Major in 2013, matching Lydia Ko’s six-shot triumph in 2015. This was Boutier’s seventh appearance at The Amundi Evian Championship, with her previous best finish being T29 in 2014 and 2021.

The only player in the field to card all four rounds in the sixties with scores of 66, 69, 67 and 68, Boutier noted that she was able to harness the positive energy from the crowd support.

“They were amazing all week. Such a great amount of support and positive energy, and definitely fed off the crowd a little bit.

“I feel super grateful to be able to share it with the French golf community. This tournament has always been very special to me, even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable,“ noted Boutier after picking up a career-high paycheque for US$1 million.

“Having my family here made it even better. I feel like they helped me to stay grounded and keep my mind off golf, off the golf course. It’s really sweet to be able to share it with them, and I definitely wouldn’t be here without them,“ she added.

Boutier became just the third player from France to win a Major championship, joining Patricia Meunier-Lebouc (2003 Chevron Championship) and Catherine LaCoste (1967 U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur). She is also the fourth first-time Major winner this season, emulating Lilia Vu (The Chevron Championship), Ruoning Yin (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship) and Allisen Corpuz (U.S. Women’s Open).

Having won the LPGA Drive On Championship earlier this year, Boutier will head into the final Major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in England in two weeks’ time, with her confidence on a high.

“I think nothing else matters now that I have this trophy, so I’m really good for the rest of the year,“ she said.

Results (Top 5 and ties)

270 (-14) Celine Boutier (FRA) 66-69-67-68

276 (-8) Brooke M. Henderson (CAN) 69-70-67-70

277 (-7) Celine Borge (NOR) 67-72-70-68

Gaby Lopez (MEX) 69-68-72-68

A Lim Kim (KOR) 67-74-67-69

Yuka Saso (JPN) 67-69-71-70

Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 70-67-68-72