Bowling: Adelia Nur claims silver in Storm U22 International Junior Stars’

PETALING JAYA: National Junior bowler Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee created a sensation by winning a silver medal in the women’s singles open event at the ‘22nd Storm U22 International Junior Stars’ tournament in her maiden appearance today.

The 15-year-old kegler from Selangor knocked down 2,224 pins at the Sunway Mega Lanes, in the first 10 frames to hog the leaderboard at the semifinal stage, but could not sustain her form in the final.

In the final against Manon Ishida of Japan, Adelia Nur could only manage 223 pin falls while her Japanese opponent knocked down 229 pins.

When commenting on the game today, Adelia Nur said she was satisfied although she missed the gold medal.

“Maybe in the final I was a little nervous and tired. But overall I am happy with my performance in the tournament,” she told reporters here today.

Her coach Sabarudin Mohamed Nor hoped the splendid performance in her maiden appearance today would auger well for her future and if she can continue a consistent performance, can break into the National squad soon.

“Initially my target for Adelia was to make the National squad in five years but based on her current performance, she may be ready in a year or two,” he said.

Meanwhile, another young kegler from Negeri Sembilan, Izz Naqiudin Putera managed to win a bronze medal in the men’s open category with 204 pinfalls after a playoff for third/fourth placing.

The gold medal was won by South Korea’s Park Dong Hyuk (204) while Singapore’s Joshua Soo took the silver with (201) pinfalls. - Bernama