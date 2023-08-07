Bowling: Women’s pair power Malaysia to first gold medal in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s young keglers landed their first gold medal at the 21st Asian Junior Bowling Championships after Nurul Anis Nabila Mohd Nizam and Anis Hannani Romzi topped the women’s pairs in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

The success in the Bangkok bowling lanes came after the national pair knocked down 2,544 pins to overcome their nearest challenges from South Korea, Choi Yurin-Park Sunwoo who had to settle for the silver with 2,504 pinfalls.

The bronze medal went to Indonesian duo Arianne Tay-Colleen Pee who had a total of 2,488 pinfalls to deny another Malaysian pair a place on the podium after Adelia Nur Irwan Syazalee-Nur Hazirah Ramli only pooled 2,443 pinfalls to finish fourth.

Meanwhile, Malaysia also brought home a silver and a bronze each in the men’s doubles event.

The silver medal was won by Tsen Fan Yew-Muhammad Hariz Adlan Azman after registering 2,518 pinfalls while Muhammad Danial Abu Samah-Syabil Azam Syamsul Azam took the bronze with 2,511 pinfalls.

South Korea’s disappointment in the women’s pairs event was rectified in the men’s competition when Baek Seungwoo-Park Soowan won the gold after blazing home with 2,600 pinfalls.

The gold won by Nurul Anis and Anis Hannani was the second medal won by the national junior bowling squad at the tournament after Muhammad Hariz had won a silver in the men’s individual event yesterday.

The 21st Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championship is taking place from July 4-12.-Bernama