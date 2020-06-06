Brescia seek dismissal of Balotelli after missed training – report

ROME: Serie A tailenders Brescia have reportedly opened a dismissal case against Mario Balotelli (pix) after he presented a medical certificate to justify missed training sessions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport ran a “Fired” headline on Saturday as Italian media focussed on a relationship that reportedly deteriorated since the league was interrupted in early March amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I thought that, playing in his town, he could give a lot (to the team),” Diego Lopez, who is Brescia’s third coach this season, told Il Corriere della Sera.

“He had a lot to give, but he had to do more, much more. These are the facts, therefore it is normal that I am disappointed.”

It appears that the striker and the club argued about workouts players were to do at home during the two-month lockdown that ended in early May; the divide grew later in the month as Balotelli was said to be suffering from intestinal issues.

A sports arbitration commission will now look into the case.

Balotelli, 29, signed with Brescia last August after three French-league seasons at Nice and Olympique Marseille. His earlier terms were at Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

He played 36 games with the Italian national team, netting 14 goals, but has not been called up since 2018.

Brescia sit last as the league is to restart on June 20 with 12 games remaining. – dpa