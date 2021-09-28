Brighton earn last-gasp draw at Palace but denied top spot

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion failed in their bid to take the Premier League top spot on Monday though they salvaged a 1-1 draw at arch-rivals Crystal Palace with an equaliser deep in stoppage time by Neal Maupay at a rocking Selhurst Park.

Victory would have seen Brighton reach the summit of England’s top flight for the first time in their 120-year history but they were seconds away from defeat after Palace had gone ahead with a Wilfried Zaha penalty on the stroke of halftime.

With Palace’s fans already celebrating in stoppage time, a clearance by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita was volleyed back into the path of Maupay who finished with a deft lob.

While the point was not enough to take Brighton to the top their fans were ecstatic as the final whistle sounded, seconds after Maupay’s equaliser.

Brighton remained in sixth spot with 13 points, one behind leaders Liverpool, while Palace are 15th with six points. – Reuters