Bronze in hand for national men’s team regu

HANGZHOU: The national men’s sepak takraw squad has confirmed at least a bronze medal in the team regu event after advancing into the semi-finals today.

Earlier Malaysia easily disposed of South Korea 3-0 in the last Group B match at Jinhua Sport Centre Gymnasium, here.

The first regu comprising Farhan Adam, Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin and Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam delivered the first point after winning 2-0 before the trio of Mohamad Azlan Alias, Amirul Zazwan Amir and Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi triumphed 2-1.

The winning point for the national camp was contributed by Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali, Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Hairul Hazizi Haidzir after garnering a 2-0 win to ensure Malaysia progressed to the knockout round as group champion.

Malaysia will be meeting Group A runners up, Laos in the semi-finals at the same venue tomorrow.

Team manager, Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the achievement saw Malaysia on the right track to meet the target of two medals with at least one gold.

“With the bronze medal in hand, we are on target. All players are in top physical and mental condition for the semi-final.

“We have not met Laos for the long time and we should be cautious as they defeated Japan (in the group match),” he told Bernama.

In the other semi-final, defending champions Thailand will face South Korea.

For the record, Malaysia won the team regu silver in the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia. -Bernama