Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

LONDON: Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from May 14-16

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Newly-crowned champions City have won their last 11 away games in the league and need one win to break the all-time record. City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 15 times against Newcastle in 14 appearances which includes five goals in a 6-1 win in 2015. Newcastle’s on-loan midfielder Joe Willock has scored a goal in each of his last four games.

Burnley vs Leeds United

Burnley have not won any of their last eight home games in the league (D5 L3). Leeds are the only team yet to draw an away game in the league (W8 L9). Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine away games.

Southampton vs Fulham

Saints have lost only one of their last eight games against Fulham (W3 D4). The away side have won only once in the last 15 fixtures between the two sides (Saints won 3-0 in 2014). Fulham, who became the final team to be relegated, have failed to score in 17 league games this season.

Brighton vs West Ham United

West Ham, who are chasing a top four spot, have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League (D4 L3) and have never kept a clean sheet against the south coast club. Brighton have kept six clean sheets in their last eight home matches. Brighton have dropped 23 points from winning positions this season, losing five matches after taking the lead.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Palace have lost only one of their last 12 home games against Villa in the league (W6 D5). Palace boss Roy Hodgson has won more games against Villa (eight wins in 14 games) than against any other opponent. Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Palace since their title-winning season in 1980-81.

Tottenham vs Wolves

Spurs have lost three of their last six home games in the league against Wolves, including the last two times they met. Spurs have lost 11 league games this season. Wolves have won 51 points from losing positions since they returned to the top flight in 2018.

West Brom vs Liverpool

Six of the last eight league games between the two sides have ended in a draw. West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his last five games against Liverpool (W1 D4).

Liverpool have only one win in five matches against newly-promoted teams this season (D3 L1), a 4-3 win over Leeds on the opening day of the season.

Everton vs Sheffield United

Everton have won only one of their last 10 league matches at home (D3 L6). Sheffield United have won only one away game this season, losing 15 – including their last seven in a row.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is one loss away from equalling the record for most Premier League defeats by a player in a single season (29 losses, held by former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead in the 2005-06 season). – Reuters