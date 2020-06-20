Bundesliga scenarios: what can be resolved on Saturday?

BERLIN: All nine fixtures of the penultimate round of the Bundesliga take place on Saturday (9.30pm in Malaysia). What issues can be resolved before the final matchday in terms of Europe and relegation?

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLACES

RB LEIPZIG (3rd, 63 points) qualify for the Champions League if:

» they win at home to Borussia Dortmund

» they draw at home to Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen lose at Hertha Berlin

» they draw at home to Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach do not win at Paderborn

» Borussia Moenchengladbach lose at Paderborn

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (4th - 60 points) qualify for the Champions League if:

» they win at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach lose at Paderborn

BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH (5th - 59 points) cannot reach the Champions League if:

» they lose at Paderborn and Bayer Leverkusen win at Hertha Berlin

EUROPA LEAGUE-PLACES:

WOLFSBURG (6th - 46 points) qualify for the Europa League if:

» they win at Schalke and Freiburg lose at Bayern Munich

HOFFENHEIM (7th - 46 points) qualify for the Europa League if:

» they win at home to Union Berlin and Freiburg lose at Bayern Munich.

FREIBURG (8th - 45 points) cannot reach the Champions League if:

» they lose at Bayern Munich and both Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim win

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (9th - 41 points) cannot reach the Champions League if:

» they do not win away to Cologne

» two out of Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Freiburg win

RELEGATION FIGHT

COLOGNE (13th - 35 points) are safe if:

» they do not lose to Eintracht Frankfurt

» Fortuna Dusseldorf do not win against Augsburg

AUGSBURG (14th - 35 points) are safe if:

» they do not lose to Dusseldorf

MAINZ (15th - 34 points) are safe if:

» they win at home to Werder Bremen

» they draw at home to Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf do not win against Augsburg

FORTUNA DUSSELDORF (16th - 29 points) reach at least the relegation play-off if:

» they win against Augsburg and Werder Bremen lose at Mainz

WERDER BREMEN (17th - 28 points) are relegated if:

» they lose in Mainz and Fortuna Dusseldorf win against Augsburg

DPA