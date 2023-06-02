Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim sack coach

BERLIN: Hoffenheim said Monday they had fired coach Andre Breitenreiter after a string of poor performances left them languishing in 14th place in the Bundesliga.

After a good start to the season, Hoffenheim have struggled in recent months and last won a match in October when they beat Schalke, who currently sit bottom in 18th.

With just 19 points, they have lost five games at home this season.

In Breitenreiter's last match, his side were beaten 5-2 away at Bochum, bringing the hosts level on points with Hoffenheim.

Breitenreiter's contract had been due to run until June next year.

The 49-year-old joined the Bundesliga club at the start of the season from Zurich. - AFP