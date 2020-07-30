Burnley captain Mee extends contract to 2022

LONDON: Burnley captain Ben Mee (pix) signed an extension to his contract on Wednesday, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 30-year-old defender had one year on his existing deal to go, but Burnley moved to ensure he stays with the Premier League club for a further two seasons in all.

"I feel at home at the club and to have been here as long as I have has been fantastic," Mee told Burnley's website.

"Taking the armband this year has really cemented that for me.

"It feels good to extend my stay here and hopefully we can keep progressing how we have done. I'm excited for what we can do and what we can achieve."

Mee, who joined Burnley from Manchester City in 2011, helped his side finish 10th in the Premier League this season. – dpa