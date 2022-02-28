BWF cancel tournaments in Russia, Belarus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) have decided to cancel all their sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus until further notice following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The world body, via a statement, also announced that the Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF-sanctioned tournaments.

“The BWF will communicate their deepest sympathies and concerns to the Ukraine Badminton Association and will coordinate special support to the Ukraine badminton community where possible.

“The BWF will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus,” the statement read.

The world badminton governing body issued the statement today after their council meeting, condemning Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine and expressing concern over the civilians affected in the conflict.

The statement said the BWF strongly believed that any conflict should be resolved without the use of violence of any kind and expressed faith in the sports movement’s contribution towards peace and solidarity between all people.

“The BWF fully support the public statement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board and express their disappointment and strong condemnation of the breach by the governments of Russia and Belarus of the UN General Assembly’s Olympic Truce.

“The BWF stand in full solidarity with the entire international sports movement to call on all parties to stop acts of violence and to restore peace,” the BWF said.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine entered its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention last Thursday, days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The intervention was met by an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States implementing a range of economic sanctions against the Kremlin. - Bernama