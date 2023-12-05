BWF impose interim ban on unreturnable ‘spin serve’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) have temporarily banned the ‘spin serve’ in all BWF-sanctioned international tournaments effective immediately until May 29.

The BWF said in a statement today that the interim ban includes the 2023 Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, China beginning this Sunday till May 21 as well as the Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena from May 23-28, with both tournaments offering qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The unreturnable ‘spin serve’ was reportedly first used by Danish doubles player Marcus Rindshoj at the 2023 Polish Open second round in March.

Based on video clips shared on the internet, the ‘spin serve’ is a technique where the server holds the shuttle and flicks it with his middle finger before hitting it with the racquet, thus adding spins to the shuttle and making it hard for the receiver to return it.

BWF said their council had approved the decision that the server should release the shuttle without adding spin.

BWF said any attempt at using the spin serve will now be deemed a fault.

BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said they have received feedback from within the badminton community, including the BWF Athletes’ Commission, that the ‘spin serve’ could have a negative impact on the game.

“It’s also been observed internally that this ‘spin serve’ has many similar characteristics to the ‘Sidek serve’, which has also been banned.

An expert panel, therefore, recommended disallowing the ‘spin serve’ until further consultation could take place with the membership at the upcoming annual general meeting on May 27.

“BWF also wanted to avoid a scenario where the upcoming Sudirman Cup and other international tournaments could be platforms to test the new ‘spin serve’ and ultimately disrupt the competitions,” he said.

In 1982, the world body, previously known as International Badminton Federation (IBF), banned the use of the ‘Sidek serve’, which involved slicing the shuttle across its feathers that caused problems for the receiver to return the serve. - Bernama