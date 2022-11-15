BWF World Tour Finals moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR: The venue for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals 2022 has been moved from Guangzhou, China to the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world badminton governing body said the season finale will now be held from Dec 7-11, a week earlier than the initial schedule, due to stadium availability and the result of the change in location.

“The BWF, in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA), agreed to relocate the event due to the various challenges brought about by the current (COVID-19) pandemic situation,” the BWF said in a statement today.

The list of players who have qualified for the US$1.5 million (about RM6.82 million) tournament will be confirmed on Nov 22 after the ongoing Australian Open, the BWF said.

As of now, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi (men’s doubles); Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien (women’s doubles); and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (mixed doubles) have virtually assured themselves of a place in the World Tour Finals 2022.

Only the top-eight players and pairs will qualify for the World Tour Finals.

As things stand right now, Malaysia’s top men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia, who is placed ninth in the Road to Guangzhou rankings, can still make the World Tour Finals if he can move up one spot after the Australian Open in Sydney. - Bernama