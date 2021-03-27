Callaway presents ‘Epic Experience’ at Saujana

PETALING JAYA: Callaway Golf Malaysia has introduced its highly rated new Epic drivers and fairway woods and Apex irons and hybrids at Saujana Golf & Country Club.

It hosted an “Epic Experience” for its dealers, business partners and media at the club’s driving range complex on March 19.

Guests got to try out the new products in individual time slots in complying with event standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are indeed excited that we can finally showcase the new Epic and Apex family here in Malaysia, though we were a little delayed due to the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Kevin Yeap, country manager of Callaway Golf Malaysia.

“For us to be able to organise this demo launch today is indeed a blessing as it’s something that we had been planning since January but due to the MCO 2.0 all our plans had been put on hold. Hence this time we had kept things simple and slot everyone into different time sessions in order for us to adhere to the SOPs by the authorities and keep everyone safe amidst this pandemic.”

In addition to the demo and events team from Transview Golf, Callaway professionals Khor Kheng Hwai, Wilson Choo and Johnny Tan were also on site to share their views on the new clubs.

The Epic driver family consists of three models, the Epic Speed, Epic MAX, and Epic MAX LS. Each is designed for exceptional ball speed with Callaway’s new AI-designed Jailbreak Speed Frame, where artificial intelligence is used to improve stability in the horizontal and torsional directions as well as vertical. Two new fairway wood models, the Epic Speed and Epic MAX, both featuring

Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades for exceptional stability and speed, were also made available for guests to try out.

The Apex irons meanwhile comprise three models, the Apex 21, Apex Pro 21 and Apex DCB. The Apex 21 is a forged distance iron with exceptional performance and craftsmanship, while Apex Pro 21 is a player’s model for professionals and low-handicap amateurs.

In the game-improvement category, the all-new Apex DCB Irons combine the look, feel and performance of a forged player’s club with the forgiveness of a deep cavity back.

Two new Apex hybrid models were also showcased, the Apex 21 and Apex Pro 21, both incorporating Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades which increases vertical stiffness near the sole to promote more speed low on the face.

Yeap said the response to the new Epic and Apex clubs has been exceptional, even during pre-booking sessions with golfers at selected locations earlier this year.

“We have received really good feedback and that shows it’s going to be an ‘epic’ year for us,” he added.