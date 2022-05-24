Calvert-Lewin says opening up saved him in difficult season

EVERTON striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin said on Monday this season was one of the most difficult times of his career, adding that talking to close ones about his battles helped save his life.

Everton avoided relegation this season after a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in their penultimate league game last Thursday, helped by a late winner by Calvert-Lewin.

The England international made only 17 league appearances this season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a quadriceps injury and breaking a toe.

“On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times this season and have endured some of the most difficult times of my career and my life to date,“ Calvert-Lewin said in a post on Instagram.

“To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

“It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.”

Everton ended the season 16th in the table to continue their 68-year top-flight stay.