Canaries deny trying to get Cheng Hoe as technical director

KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning Super League runners-up Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC have denied trying to get former Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe as their technical director for the new Malaysia League (M-League) season.

KDA FC chief executive officer Khamal Idris Ali said talks linking Cheng Hoe with the Canaries were mere speculation.

He said that KDA FC, who are aiming high this season, are focused on getting their team ready for the Super League campaign that is scheduled to begin early next month.

“Now is the time for him (Cheng Hoe) to rest but for next year we do not know yet.

“KDA FC are aware that the 2022 season will be a challenging one, so we are focusing on achieving our targets. For now, Cheng Hoe is not involved with the team,” he told a media conference held to introduce the team’s official sponsors and partners for the 2022 season here today.

At the same time, Khamal Idris said they have not made any offers to the 53-year-old Cheng Hoe, who is also the former Kedah head coach.

Former national player Muhamad Radhi Mat Din, who also skippered the Canaries back in the 90s, is the current KDA FC technical director.

However, Bernama understands that former Kedah coach Mustakim Omar is set to replace Muhamad Radhi.

For the record, Cheng Hoe quit as Harimau Malaya head coach earlier this year after the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 in Singapore last December. - Bernama