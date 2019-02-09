Cardiff City owner Tan makes touching offer to Sala’s family

THE family of Emiliano Sala got some measure of comfort yesterday when Cardiff City owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan offered to pay for his body to be repatriated to Argentina.

Sala’s body was formally identified on Friday when the Piper Malibu plane was recovered after it crashed in the English Channel enroute to Cardiff.

The striker was flying from Nantes to the Welsh club after completing a £15 million (RM82 million) move to the Premier League club when the light aircraft disappeared on Jan 21.

The pilot, David Ibbotson, was also onboard when the plane vanished from radar – although his body is still missing.

Now that Sala’s body has been salvaged, Berjaya Group founder Tan has vowed to help the family where possible, along with assisting Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) in their attempt to determine the cause of the incident.

“May Emiliano’s soul rest in peace. I’m personally very sad over this incident,“ the Malaysian business tycoon said yesterday.

“This fine young man would have been very happy and successful at Cardiff City where he would have made a new home and many friends.

“Cardiff City will continue to work with the AAIB and investigators to find out how the crash happened and to assist Emiliano’s family.

“We have offered to make arrangements to take Emiliano back to his family in Argentina.

“Even though he will be there, his soul will always be in our hearts. We feel a tremendous loss, but the biggest loss is borne by Sala’s family.”

An inquest into Sala’s death will be opened in due course, while every Premier League club will wear black armbands during this weekend’s fixtures.

Neil Warnock paid tribute to Sala at his press conference yesterday ahead of the Bluebird’s clash with Southampton today (11pm Malaysian time).

“I think we’ve got to pay our respects with the situation now coming to an end, regarding Emiliano,“ Warnock said.

“We’ll wear black armbands and have a minute’s silence. I’m sure the Southampton fans will want that as well.” — Agencies