CARDIFF CITY owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan has backed Neil Warnock’s angry reaction to Sunday’s controversial defeat against Chelsea.

Warnock was still livid on Monday after a series of decisions went against the Bluebirds on the way to a 2-1 defeat that seriously damaged their survival hopes.

The manager has slammed referees chief Mike Riley and hit out at the standard of officiating in the Premier League after Cesar Azpilicueta’s 84th minute goal was allowed despite him being yards offside.

In a statement, the Berjaya Group founder said: “I fully support Neil on this. The goal was clearly offside.

“We should have had two penalties and a red card for them.

“I believed VAR needs to be implemented as soon as possible, so that human errors can be avoided and aggrieved parties won’t be fined for their rightful rant and unhappiness which is costly to a club like Cardiff fighting relegation.”

Warnock could yet receive a Football Association charge over his post-match comments about the officials, but it is understood that he will escape punishment after standing and shaking his head as referee Craig Pawson and his assistants left the pitch.

“We worked our socks off for three weeks to get where we were. We thought we could beat Chelsea and then a human error like this. It’s just unbelievable. I can’t describe the feeling,” Warnock said.

“I am deflated because we have worked hard for this game and felt we could win it.”

Warnock later revealed that his wife had shared his frustration.

“When I came in yesterday, my wife said to me, ‘Darling, if you had wanted to thump the referee and linesman, I wouldn’t have stopped you’. It was so unjust,“ Warnock said.

The Bluebirds boss was unhappy that Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was not sent off after bringing down Kenneth Zohore as the Cardiff striker bore down on goal three minutes after the equaliser. Instead, referee Pawson showed the German defender a yellow card.

Pawson had earlier rejected two penalty appeals from Cardiff, whose captain Sean Morrison had his shirt pulled by opposition defenders either side of halftime.

Brighton are five points above the relegation zone and one of the sides who benefited from Chelsea’s comeback, but their striker Glenn Murray said that officials are “affecting livelihoods” with their mistakes.

“I watched the closing moments of the match and I think Cardiff were really unlucky and the referee made the wrong decision with the first goal,” Murray told the BBC.

“The officials need to be aware of the magnitude of the decisions that they are making because at the end of the day it is people’s livelihoods.

“I am not just talking about the players, I mean everyone involved with the clubs that are in precarious positions, it can affect all levels of the club.

“The introduction of VAR can’t come soon enough.” – WalesOnline / Agencies