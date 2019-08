CARDIFF CITY Football Club will be delivering a delicious plant-based menu at Cardiff City Stadium throughout the 2019/20 season, following collaboration between catering partners Levy UK and TV celebrity chef, powerhouse entrepreneur and ultra-athlete Matt Pritchard.

Pritchard’s Dirty V menu will be available from tomorrow for the visit of Luton Town (10pm Malaysian time). A catering first for Levy UK, the menu will subsequently be rolled out across their other UK venues and will feature Seitan Kebabs, Dirty Fries and a range of special vegan burgers throughout the season.

“More and more people are becoming vegan or vegetarian. I think there’s an understanding that a vegan diet is not only beneficial to the environment, but also to our health,” said Cardiff City owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

“I’m really pleased that this initiative has been undertaken and look forward to sampling some of the delicious vegan menu when I’m next in Cardiff,” the Berjaya Group founder added.

The collaboration between Pritchard, Levy UK and Cardiff will use sustainably sourced and top-quality British produce where possible and will be delivered by dynamic chefs to create great tasting dishes that are sure to get fans talking.

The announcement also showcases Levy UK’s commitment to creating legendary experiences and underlines their new brand values for introducing more sustainable, plant-based menus, and for 25% of all menus to be plant-based, vegan or vegetarian.

“When we decided to work together it was obvious, we wanted to launch this collaboration at Cardiff City Stadium,” said Jonathan Davies, managing director at Levy UK.

“We cannot wait to serve these delicious menus and to see the change in opinion of what vegan food is,” Davies added.”