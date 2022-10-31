Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 National Finals Gives Players a Course for Celebration!

SHAH ALAM: Known as ‘Probably the Smoothest Golf Tournament’ to hit the range, the highly-energetic, mega-fun Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 comes to an enjoyable end as Carlsberg Smooth Draught was raised and winners were crowned at the award-winning Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.
Adding to the high-note of the grand finale was the announcement of both Gwee Li Jun and Mohd Hisham receiving an exclusive invitation to play at the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) 2022 happening on 16 November at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club. As guest golfers, Gwee and Hisham will be able to play alongside Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and former Liverpool FC goalkeeper, Jerzy Dudek.
Proven to be an exhilarating day for all invited guests, the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022, which has become a must-attend event for amateur golfers, saw more than 3,800 avid golfers from 32 participating clubs take part in the competition nationwide.
The tournament drew to an exciting close as fierce competition amongst the front runners contributed to a sensational display of golfing prowess with 60 players taking on the course. At the end, Gwee scored 70 to win the Gross title while Hisham scored 68 to clinch the Nett title, with both winners proudly walking away with a Garmin Approach S62 smartwatch and beautiful Titoni Slenderline Quartz timepiece respectively.
“This year, the 27th edition of the Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament was yet another huge success and delivered more fun on the green, making this competitive yet enjoyable tournament even better. Celebrating sportsmanship, skill and ultimately the well-deserved winners is a hole-in-one for Carlsberg and we cannot wait for the next tournament. With the ongoing support from the golfing community in Malaysia, we are game to make Carlsberg Golf Classic bigger and better in the years to come,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.
Gross champion Gwee said, “I hardly join golf tournaments, but when I do, I play to win. I’ve been playing golf since I was young and it has been 19 years for me. I certainly enjoyed myself during this tournament and plan to participate in future Carlsberg Golf Classics.”
Hisham said, “This was my first time successfully making it to the Carlsberg Golf Classic national finals. I feel really happy to have won and would like to thank Carlsberg for organising and sponsoring everything. I also look forward to playing again in the years to come.“
Stunning spectators into jaw-drops, wide eyes and an eruption of cheers was Wonder Chang hitting an incredible Hole-in-One, a first ever in the Carlsberg Golf Classic finals. The wonderful feat earned Chang not just the ultimate bragging rights but also an ‘Adidas Dress Like A Pro’ outfit set worth RM2,000. “Golf is about competing with yourself and having fun and I look forward to participating again next time. The tournament was well organised and I’m looking forward to the big Carlberg Golf Festival afterward,” said Chang.
“On top of our long-standing support of the sport and providing an avenue for amateur golfers to display their flair and skills, we are also proud to celebrate the first-edition of our Carlsberg Golf Festival which we believe elevates the entire experience for everyone who shares in the love of this annual competition,” Clini added.
The Carlsberg Golf Festival, which took over after the main championships, delivered a brilliant celebratory conclusion and completed the tournament in true Carlsberg fashion. Special activities curated to elevate the non-stop fun element of every Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament had golf enthusiast participating in entertaining off the green engagements the likes of Hot Air Balloon rides, “The Smoothest Putt” challenge, “Mini Neon Golf”, Giant Jenga and #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY action, all while indulging in Carlsberg Smooth Draught and the non-alcoholic refreshment, Somersby 0.0 sparkling fruit juice.
The Carlsberg Golf Classic was a great success and has been supported by Carlsberg’s long-standing official partners who are Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, TaylorMade, Titoni, Garmin, Glen Moray and The Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur.
Stay tuned for upcoming events and promotions by Carlsberg Malaysia and its portfolio of brews at www.carlsbergmalaysia.com.my or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY. As champions of Carlsberg’s ZERO Irresponsible Drinking ambition, we continue to encourage everyone to #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, so if you drink, remember, don’t drive!