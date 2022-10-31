Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 National Finals Gives Players a Course for Celebration!

SHAH ALAM: Known as ‘Probably the Smoothest Golf Tournament’ to hit the range, the highly-energetic, mega-fun Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022 comes to an enjoyable end as Carlsberg Smooth Draught was raised and winners were crowned at the award-winning Kota Permai Golf & Country Club.

Adding to the high-note of the grand finale was the announcement of both Gwee Li Jun and Mohd Hisham receiving an exclusive invitation to play at the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) 2022 happening on 16 November at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club. As guest golfers, Gwee and Hisham will be able to play alongside Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, and former Liverpool FC goalkeeper, Jerzy Dudek.

Proven to be an exhilarating day for all invited guests, the Carlsberg Golf Classic 2022, which has become a must-attend event for amateur golfers, saw more than 3,800 avid golfers from 32 participating clubs take part in the competition nationwide.

The tournament drew to an exciting close as fierce competition amongst the front runners contributed to a sensational display of golfing prowess with 60 players taking on the course. At the end, Gwee scored 70 to win the Gross title while Hisham scored 68 to clinch the Nett title, with both winners proudly walking away with a Garmin Approach S62 smartwatch and beautiful Titoni Slenderline Quartz timepiece respectively.

“This year, the 27th edition of the Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament was yet another huge success and delivered more fun on the green, making this competitive yet enjoyable tournament even better. Celebrating sportsmanship, skill and ultimately the well-deserved winners is a hole-in-one for Carlsberg and we cannot wait for the next tournament. With the ongoing support from the golfing community in Malaysia, we are game to make Carlsberg Golf Classic bigger and better in the years to come,” said Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.