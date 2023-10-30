Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN champ crowned

KUALA LUMPUR: Nor Azmi Akob clinched the championship title at The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN National Finals by shooting 67 last Friday.

He won home with him a Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar multisport watch, Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P,S golf clubs, and Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag for his feat at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort here.

Gwee Li Jun emerged as Gross Winner of The Carlsberg Golf Classic (CGC) #NEXTGEN National Finals for the second running. He shot a 73 to top the field of 64 finalists.

The 29-year-old player won a Garmin Marq GPS Smart Watch, a Stealth KBS Max 85 JV (22) ST 5-9P,S golf clubs and Talormade 9’ FlexTech Waterproof Stand Golf Bag with a score of 73.

“This victory has grown my love for the game, and I’ve gained confidence in my abilities. The CGC #NEXTGEN tournament’s growth, with thousands of participants across Malaysia, is fantastic for the development of golf in the country and it creates opportunities for newcomers.

“Moving forward, I plan to continue improving my game and look forward to the next tournament. This win has only fuelled my passion for the sport, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,“ said Gwee.

Deemed the ultimate amateur golf tournament, the CGC #NEXTGEN which teed off in May, saw 3,600 eager participants compete in 32 golf clubs across Malaysia including three digital legs at golf simulator outlets, as they each vied for a spot at the National Finals.

The new virtual edition reaffirms the brand’s innovative take in encouraging off-course players to participate in on-course tournaments, transitioning their interest and inspiring the next generation of golfers.

As players took to the greens and displayed top-notch showmanship, the tournament culminated in

an explosion of enthusiasm as Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini said: “Today’s tee-off presented the ultimate stage for champions to emerge, rewriting the greens with their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. All participants truly played a great game and to us, this event was a hole-in-one for Carlsberg Malaysia.

“Standing on the edge of a new era in this prestigious tournament, the CGC #NEXTGEN National Finals signifies a turning point, a bridge that connects the rich history of the CGC with a vision for the future. With unwavering support from the Malaysian golfing community, we are committed to making the CGC bigger and better in the years to come and cannot wait to get started on the next

tournament.”

The Carlsberg Golf Classic #NEXTGEN has been supported by Carlsberg Malaysia’s long-standing official partners, Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, TaylorMade, Garmin and SunPlay.

Stay tuned for upcoming events and promotions by Carlsberg Malaysia and its portfolio of brews at www.carlsbergmalaysia.com.my or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMalaysia.