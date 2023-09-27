Carr wins 'queen stage' of LTdL 2023

GENTING HIGHLANDS: EF Education-Easypost rider Simon Carr (pix) won stage five of the Le Tour de Langkawi LTdL (2023) from Slim River to Genting Highlands today.

The British cyclist completed the 126.4-kilometre (km) race, also known as the 'queen stage', in 3 hours, 24 minutes and 06 seconds.

His teammate Jefferson Alexander Cepeda was a close second (3:24:45s) and Pablo Castrillo of Equipo Kern Pharma was third (3:24:54s).

“It was a hard climb. We did an amazing job with the whole team taking it on. I’m just really happy to finish it off.

“For me, this win means a lot ... actually, I was really motivated to win today. My grandfather just passed away last Monday and he was a big fan. I really wanted to win this for him,“ he said.

His success in conquering the 1,625-metre hill climb also gave him the Green Jersey as the overall leader with a time of 19:25:10s, followed by Cepeda (19:25:59s) in second place and Castrillo (19:26:08s) in third.

The sixth stage over 174.5 km tomorrow is from Karak to Melaka, involving two climb zones in Gapoi and Luak Inas and three sprint zones in Pelangai, Batu Kikir and Kuala Pilah. -Bernama