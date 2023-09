PARIS: Belgian international Yannick Carrasco has left Atletico Madrid for Al-Shabab, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old made over 250 appearances for Atletico across two spells at the club, winning La Liga in 2021 and the Europa League in 2018.

He also scored in their 2016 Champions League final loss to rivals Real Madrid.

Carrasco joins the growing exodus of well-known players leaving Europe for the riches of Saudi Arabia. - AFP