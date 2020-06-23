Cash cut for Bundesliga clubs in next television deal

BERLIN: The 36 clubs in the German Bundesliga and second division will have to make do with less money from television deals in the four seasons from 2021/22.

German football league (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert on Monday revealed details of the auctions for rights packets which will bring in €4.4 billion (RM21.2b) in total – €200 million (RM964 million) less than the last batch.

Seifert, despite the reduction, pronounced himself content.

“The result is very good and gives the league safety for planning,” he said. “That will also be more than comparable when viewed against other top leagues.”

Sky Television remains the most important partner for the league even if the number of games they can show has been cut. In future they will have 200 top-flight matches along with all second division fixtures and the simulcasts for both leagues.

Streaming service DAZN has extended its reach to 106 through the matches on Friday and Saturday.

Public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will continue to show highlights.

Sat1, a free-to-air private channel, also won the rights to nine live games including the Super Cup and matches from rounds 1, 17 and 18.

Sport1, another free station, will also show 33 second division games in a new late Saturday kickoff slot, broadcasting parallel with Sky. – dpa