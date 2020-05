CATCHA Group Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Grove is set to become one of the 12 guest CEOs to star on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed the announcement earlier today, adding that Grove will be the perfect role model to mentor the 16 contestants on the reality television series set to air in Q4 of 2020.

“It is my pleasure to welcome my good friend Patrick Grove, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group, on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition,” Sityodtong said.

“Without a doubt, Patrick is one of the most accomplished self-made entrepreneurs in the Asia Pacific region. Our 16 contestants on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will learn a lot from Patrick’s knowledge and experience.”

Grove echoed the same sentiments, sharing that he is ready to unearth the next entrepreneurial figure alongside one of the most inspirational figures in martial arts.

“Super pumped to work with Chatri to find the next entrepreneurial superstars!” Grove said. “ONE Championship has done an amazing job finding fighting superstars, and I’m sure Chatri and I will find entrepreneurial superstars.”

Apart from Catcha Group, Grove is also the Co-Founder of Frontier Digital Ventures, iFlix, and Rev Asia. Grove’s business savvy has seen him become the only person in the world to take five companies from startup to Initial Public Offering (IPO), and he has collectively created companies worth over US$1,000,000,000 (RM4.31 billion).

On February 20 this year, ONE announced that it would launch the television series under license from MGM Television.

The brand new edition of The Apprentice will feature 16 contestants from around the world in a high-stakes game of business competitions and physical challenges, where the winner will receive a US$250,000 (RM1.08 million) job offer to work for a year directly with Sityodtong as his protege at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore.

The Apprentice is one of the world’s most popular non-scripted reality TV programs in history that judges the business skills of contestants who compete for a job offer with a high-profile CEO. It has aired in over 30 countries. The first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will consist of 13 episodes shot in different cities across Asia.

