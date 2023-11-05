CDM: APG 2023 target is not a promise of the stars and moon

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2023 Cambodia Asean Para Games (APG) chef de mission (CDM) Noor Syahieda Mat Sah has asked sports associations involved with the Games to present realistic medal targets for competing athletes.

She said the medal target set should be in line with the athletes’ current performance and not like ‘promising the stars and the moon’.

She said the medal target should be achievable by the 136 athletes involved, considering more than 50 per cent of them are making their first appearance at the biennial games.

According to Noor Syahieda, a special meeting to set medal targets will be held next week ahead of the games that will take place in Phnom Penh from June 3 to 9.

“It is quite challenging to reach the same achievement at APG 2022 in Solo, Indonesia (36 gold, 20 silver, 14 bronze), so we ask the coach to set a more realistic target so that it does not look low, but decent,“ she said.

She told Bernama during a visit to check out the training of athletes at the Kampung Pandan Paralympic Centre of Excellence, here today.

Regarding the preparation of the athletes, she hoped the national contingent would make the most of the remaining three weeks before the biennial games start. -Bernama