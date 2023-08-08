CDM: Athletes can serve as ambassadors in Hangzhou Asian Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Athletes in the Malaysian contingent for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou from Sept 23 to Oct 8, will serve as ambassadors to promote the country in the eyes of the world.

The Malaysian contingent’s Chef-de-Mission (CDM) for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Datuk Chong Kim Fatt said apart from competing in the games to win medals and hoist the name of the country, athletes should also serve as ambassadors to promote a positive image of the country in the games that is held once in four years.

He added that IS in line with the motto of the Olympics under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which encompass elements of unity and fellowship and not just competition.

“The Youth and Sports Minister (Hannah Yeoh) has given her full support and blessing for the contingent to not only compete for medals but include an important element of diplomacy because all athletes have been chosen as sports ambassadors.

“When we carry the Malaysian flag with us, it is a responsibility to promote an image that reflects a good image of the country. This can attract people to come to our country for holidays as well invest in the country indirectly. This will help develop the country,” he said.

Kim Fatt who is also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) vice president was speaking to reporters after visiting the swimming and diving squads undergoing training at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, here today.

He added that they will also work with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry regarding the promotion of the country at the Games.

Meanwhile, Kim Fatt said a workshop would be held to set the target for the Games on Aug 22.

“I urge the athletes to go for gold in whatever you are doing, the target is another issue. What is important is to carry the pride of the nation and the people of the country,” he said.

In the 2018 Asian Games hosted by Indonesia in Jakarta-Palembang, the Malaysian contingent won seven gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals to finish in 14th spot.-Bernama