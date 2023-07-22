CDM confident more national athlets will book slot to Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Chef de mission (CDM) to Paris 2024, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) is confident that more national athletes will qualify on merit for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the near future.

After young diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises became the first Malaysian athlete to confirm a slot to the Paris Olympics yesterday, Hamidin hopes more athletes will follow in his footsteps.

The 18-year-old confirmed his ticket to Paris 2024 after successfully reaching the final of the men's 10 metres (m) platform event at the World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, yesterday.

“Congratulations to Bertrand who became the first Malaysian athlete to book a slot on merit for Paris 2024. I will always support all the preparations he needs to go to the Olympics.

“I also pray that Bertrand will be able to be the first diver to present a medal in Fukuoka in the final this afternoon, where the national squad has so far not yet achieved a podium finish since the meet started on July 14,“ he said in a statement.

In the competition at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Bertrand finished the semi-finals with 420.70 points to be 10th out of 18 competitors to advance to the final after being among the top 12 divers, thus securing an Olympic slot.

The final is scheduled for 5.30pm this afternoon (Malaysian time) as the curtains come down on the diving disciplines at the championships. -Bernama