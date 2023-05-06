CDM Hamidin to forward athletes’ needs immediately to Hannah

NILAI: Malaysian chef de mission (CDM) to the 2024 Paris Olympics Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin has given an assurance that all the requirements of athletes under the Road to Gold (RTG) programme submitted to him will be immediately forwarded to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh for consideration.

He said the matter would continue to be brought to the attention of RTG Committee joint chairman Hannah although it has yet to be discussed at the programme’s committee meeting.

Hamidin, also the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) deputy president, said this was to ensure athletes under the RTG programme would undergo the best preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We do have (requirements asked by the athletes). Datuk Nicol Ann David has prepared a report for us to take to the next RTG meeting. If the meeting is delayed again, we will hold a meeting with Hannah as soon as possible.

“We do not have to wait for the (RTG) meeting. We can meet online with the minister (Hannah) to decide what needs to be done because the RTG was announced one or two months ago, and we want to be quick,” he told reporters at the National Velodrome, here, today.

He said this after visiting the national track cycling team, who are busy preparing for the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC 2023) to be held at the National Velodrome here from June 14-19

Earlier, during the visit, Hamidin also held discussions with track cycling coach John Beasley and the two cyclists expected to shine at the ACC, namely Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom.

Hamidin also shared that he had collected all the data regarding the requirements of all the athletes and that some needs had been resolved without going through the RTG committee.-Bernama