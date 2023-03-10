CDM: Issue between Zii Jia, media in Asian Games resolved

HANGZHOU: The issue involving men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) and certain members of the media covering the ongoing Asian Games has been resolved amicably.

Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Chong Kim Fatt, in a statement today, said the parties involved had cleared the air during a closed-door meeting this morning regarding a misunderstanding at the badminton competition’s mixed zone (interview area).

“As the CDM, I have taken the initiative to coordinate a closed-door meeting between Lee Zii Yii, the manager of Zii Jia and the representatives of the media to address the issues related to the incident in Binjiang Gymnasium, which had triggered a misunderstanding.

“Both parties have cleared the air and shall endeavour to move forward for the betterment of the Malaysian contingent,” he said.

Previously, some media reported that Zii Jia abruptly halted his interview after his defeat by Jeon Hyeok Jin of South Korea in their men’s team event opening match last Thursday.

South Korea eliminated Malaysia 3-1 in the round of 16 and went on to claim the bronze medal. -Bernama