Celebrating Diversity and Wellness in conjunction with Malaysia Day

COWAY, the Best Life Solution Company, successfully brought more than 10,000 participants together through its annual running event, Coway Run. With the theme “Enter Our World”, Coway welcomed the public to step into Coway’s World to experience and discover infinite possibilities from Coway’s perspectives. Coway Run is among the several initiatives introduced by Coway Malaysia, serving as a testament to the company's steadfast dedication to Change Your Life and enhancing people's quality of life.

Held at one of the most historical landmarks in Malaysia, Dataran Merdeka the participants were flagged off by Kyle Choi, Managing Director of Coway Malaysia accompanied by Mira Filzah, Brand Ambassador of Coway Malaysia.

Kyle Choi, Managing Director of Coway Malaysia shared, “2023 marks the seventh year of our beloved Coway Run in Malaysia, and this year's running event holds extraordinary significance for two compelling reasons. Firstly, we are thrilled we were able to have Coway Run at the iconic Dataran Merdeka, a landmark that holds a special place in the hearts of all Malaysians. This historic venue adds an extra layer of pride and excitement to our event. Secondly is the newly added 21km half marathon run category for our Coway Run. In contrast to the previous years, where the options were limited to fun run and 10km competitive run, this new addition opens up greater challenges and opportunities for our participants to push their boundaries and achieve new personal bests.

Coinciding with the upcoming Malaysia Day, our primary aim is to create a platform that fosters connection, understanding, and celebration of diversity. We welcomed people from all walks of life, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion, age, or background, to come together and engage in this healthy and invigorating activity. Coway Run not only promotes physical well-being but also serves as a unique opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and stories, fostering a stronger sense of unity and togetherness within our vibrant community through a healthy activity,” concluded Choi.

The family-friendly 5km fun run this year features obstacles such as the mist tunnel, roller tunnel and mattress maze inspired by Coway’s latest offerings – Coway Air Conditioner, Coway Massage Chair and premium mattress series. The water sprinkler tunnel and wind tunnel that represent Coway’s water purifiers and air purifiers helped to beat the heat providing a fun and enjoyable running experience for the participants. The colossal-sized Coway products, Water Café, interactive game booths and also the specially arranged celebrity meet and greet session with Coway Malaysia’s brand ambassador – Mira Filzah and renowned celebrities such as Daniel Fong, Elizabeth Tan, Elyn Leong, Fattah Amin, Hun Haqeem, Jestinna Kuan and Soo Wincci.